Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nepal Adopts India's UPI For Digital Transactions

Earlier this year, Bhutan also launched a BHIM-UPI based payment service for digital transactions

Nepal Adopts India's UPI For Digital Transactions
UPI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 2:46 pm

Nepal has adopted the unified payment interface developed by India for digital transactions, a government periodical said in its latest edition.

Earlier this year, Bhutan also launched a BHIM-UPI based payment service for digital transactions, as per the article tweeted by PIB on Thursday.

Related stories

NPCI Launches UPI Lite For Small-Ticket Offline Digital Payments; Here’s How It Works

UPI Activation Through Aadhaar From March 15: Know How It’ll Work If Banks Follow Deadline

"Many countries praised the CoWin app, which was created for vaccination during the first COVID period and Nepal has now adopted India's UPI for digital transactions. It will bolster interoperable real-time person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions," the article said.

UPI was launched in India in 2016.

According to official data, Bharat Interface for Money-Unified Payments Interface (BHIM-UPI) has emerged as the preferred payment mode of the citizens and has achieved a record of 452.75 crore digital payment transactions with the value of Rs 8.27 lakh crore till February 28, 2022.

Tags

National Business UPI UPI Payment UPI Transactions Digital Transaction Nepal Currency Indian Rupee Paytm Gpay
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Migrant Crisis Left Thousands Of Sahariya Tribals In The Lurch

How Migrant Crisis Left Thousands Of Sahariya Tribals In The Lurch

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?