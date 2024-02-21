NEET-MDS 2024 Exam: SC To Decide On Aspirants Plea Of Postponement Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea of aspirants seeking the NEET MDS 2024 Exam postponement like the earlier postponement of NEET PG 2024 Exam on Wednesday.
The NEET-MDS 2024 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Master Of Dental Surgery Exam) is scheduled to take place on March 18 this year.
However, the aspirants have been seeking the postponement of the examination. The aspirants have filed their pleas regarding the same in the Apex Court.
SC is expected to decide whether the examination will be postponed or not.
Aspirants plea:
The aspirants are expecting relief from the Apex Court in the form of a change in the examination date. They are seeking postponement date to July. For now, the exam date is March 18, 2024. The aspirants have filed pleas for the postponement of the examination with the Top Court.
Earlier, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was informed that the decision to hold the NEET MDS on the specified date was manifestly arbitrary.
And, the decision was made without factual ascertainment of the internship completion dates despite the specific direction of the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana in 2023.
The petition filed by the aspirants reads: “It is evident that the counselling has always commenced after the internship cut-off date. In 2023 too, the internship cut-off date was June 30, 2023 for NEET MDS and the tentative common counselling for NEET PG and NEET MDS was issued only in August, 2023.”
For now, the exam will be held on March 18 and the internship cut-off date is March 31, 2024.
The applications for the examination opened on January 30, 2024 and it closed on February 19, 2024.