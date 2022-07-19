Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NDA Should Back Alva For Vice President: NCP Leader

NDA has fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election, while the opposition parties have fielded former Rajasthan governor Alva.

undefined
NCP leader Clyde Crasto urged NDA to support the candidature of Margaret Alva for the post of VP Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 9:33 pm

NCP leader Clyde Crasto on Tuesday urged the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to support the candidature of Margaret Alva for the post of Vice President, thereby allowing women to hold the top two constitutional offices in the country.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu is tipped to win the presidential poll held on Monday with nearly two-thirds majority given the widespread support by political parties. Former union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition nominee.

NDA has fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election, while the opposition parties have fielded former Rajasthan governor Alva.

Related stories

NDA Should Back Alva For Vice President: NCP Leader

Opposition Vice Presidential Candidate Margaret Alva Files Nomination Papers

VP Poll: Opposition Leaders Meet To Chalk Out Strategy, Alva Says Not Afraid Of Challenge

"Just like NDA has supported Draupadi Murmu ji for the post of President, they should also extend their support to Mrs. Margaret Alva for the post of vice president," Crasto, a NCP spokesperson, said. "Imagine our country having two honourable women holding the highest offices. NDA must give this a serious thought," the NCP leader said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National NDA Alva Vice President NCP Leader Opposition Parties Vice Presidential Election National Democratic Alliance Constitutional Offices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing