NDA Should Back Alva For Vice President: NCP Leader

NCP leader Clyde Crasto on Tuesday urged the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to support the candidature of Margaret Alva for the post of Vice President, thereby allowing women to hold the top two constitutional offices in the country.

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu is tipped to win the presidential poll held on Monday with nearly two-thirds majority given the widespread support by political parties. Former union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition nominee.

NDA has fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election, while the opposition parties have fielded former Rajasthan governor Alva.

"Just like NDA has supported Draupadi Murmu ji for the post of President, they should also extend their support to Mrs. Margaret Alva for the post of vice president," Crasto, a NCP spokesperson, said. "Imagine our country having two honourable women holding the highest offices. NDA must give this a serious thought," the NCP leader said.

(With PTI inputs)