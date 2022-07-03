Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu Expected To Visit Jharkhand On Monday

BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Jharkhand in order to garner support for the upcoming presidential elections.

undefined
NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:45 pm

BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand on Monday to strengthen support for her candidature, BJP officials said on Sunday.

The former Jharkhand Governor is also likely to seek support from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during her visit. However, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI that the party has no official communication on her visit.

 The JMM, which has not yet cleared its stand on support for a candidate during upcoming presidential polls will take a decision on it this week, a JMM official said.  

Related stories

NDA Presidential Nominee Droupadi Murmu To Visit Tripura On July 5

Presidential Poll: Murmu And Sinha The Only Ones In The Race After Last Date Of Withdrawal

Draupadi Murmu Seeks Support From NDA Constituents In Puducherry For The Upcoming Presidential Polls

BJP state president Deepak Prakash told PTI, “The NDA Presidential candidate is supposed to arrive at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport around 11 am and she will return back to New Delhi around 4.30 pm.”

Murmu will address a meeting of NDA legislators and parliamentarians. Top BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, former chief minister Babulal Marandi, national vice president Raghubar Das and Union Ministers including Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi will attend the meeting. 

 Besides, the AJSU chief will also be present at the meeting. The Presidential election will be held on July 18.

 NDA nominee Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the only two left in the race for the president's office after the last day for the withdrawal of nomination ended on Saturday. While Murmu who hails from Odisha is a Santhal, a tribe well represented in Jharkhand, Sinha is a son of the soil for the state as his home is in Hazaribagh. 

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP, and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favor of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the polls comfortably. 

Tags

National Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Presidential Polls Raghubar Das Yashwant Sinha Hazaribagh NDA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal