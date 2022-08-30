Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCW Seeks Arrest Of Former IAS Officer's Wife For Brutally Abusing House Help

The National Commission for Women has sought the arrest of an IAS officer's wife following reports of domestic help abuse.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 9:42 pm

The National Commission for Women NCW has sought the arrest of the wife of a former IAS officer for allegedly abusing her house help.

The panel has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and the best medical treatment for the victim. 

According to media reports, Seema Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra brutally assaulted and harassed their house help, the NCW said.  Patra kept her maid hungry and thirsty for days and reportedly also broke her teeth with an iron rod and thrashed her regularly, it mentioned.

Terming the atrocity perpetrated on the victim as "extremely disturbing" and the act of violence "shameful", the NCW said it has taken cognizance of the reported crime and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police in Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations leveled are found to be true. 

Related stories

NCW Urges Lok Sabha Speaker To Take Action Against Andhra Pradesh MP Over Sexual Harassment

'Rashtrapatni' Row: NCW Serves Notice To Congress's Adhir Chowdhury Over 'Sexist' Remark Against President Murmu

NCW Condemns ‘Rashtrapatni’ Remark, Terms It Insulting

"The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission has sought the best medical treatment for the victim and ensured her safe rehabilitation," the NCW said in a statement. 

Action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days, it said.  

Tags

National National Commission For Women IAS Officer Jharkhand Rekha Sharma
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights