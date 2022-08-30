NCW Seeks Arrest Of Former IAS Officer's Wife For Brutally Abusing House Help

The National Commission for Women NCW has sought the arrest of the wife of a former IAS officer for allegedly abusing her house help.

The panel has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and the best medical treatment for the victim.

According to media reports, Seema Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra brutally assaulted and harassed their house help, the NCW said. Patra kept her maid hungry and thirsty for days and reportedly also broke her teeth with an iron rod and thrashed her regularly, it mentioned.

Terming the atrocity perpetrated on the victim as "extremely disturbing" and the act of violence "shameful", the NCW said it has taken cognizance of the reported crime and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police in Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations leveled are found to be true.

"The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. The Commission has sought the best medical treatment for the victim and ensured her safe rehabilitation," the NCW said in a statement.

Action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days, it said.