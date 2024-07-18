Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two soldiers have been killed after an IED blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The blast was carried out on late night Wednesday by Naxalites in the area. As per the latest reports, two STF soldiers have been killed and four have been injured.
As per local reports, the STF soldiers left for an operation on the border of Bijapur-Sukma district after receiving intel on Naxalite presence. Shortly after this, an improvised explosive device was set off, killing two jawans.
The State Task Force's Chief Constable Bharat Lal Sahu and Constable Sater Singh have been identified as the deceased soldiers.
As per a report by India Today, the wounded soldiers -- Purushottam Nag, Komal Yadav, Siyaram Sori, and Sanjay Kumar -- are receiving treatment at the district hospital. Preparations are underway to airlift them to Raipur for treatment.
The IED blast occurred in the forests of Mandimarka in the Tarrem police station area. The security personnel were on their way back to base from an anti-naxal operation when the pipe bomb exploded.
This IED Blast comes a day after 12 Naxalites were killed during an encounter with police at the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. As per reports, the encounter took place on Wednesday at Wandoli village near Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Two police officials were injured during the encounter.
More details awaited...