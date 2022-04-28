Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Nashik's new police commissioner cancels predecessor's order over use of loudspeakers

The new police commissioner of Nashik in Maharashtra has canceled his predecessor's order banning bhajans or songs on loudspeakers 15 minutes before and after 'azaan' prayer within a 100-meter radius of mosques in the city, an official said on Thursday.

The holy city of Nashik Shutterstock

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 4:24 pm

Jayant Naiknavare, who took over as the Nashik commissioner of police last week, has canceled the order given by his predecessor Deepak Pandey over loudspeakers. Last week, the state government promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers, including Pandey, appointed a special inspector general (prevention of atrocities on women department). Against the backdrop of a row over loudspeakers, Pandey issued the directive on April 17, stating that no one would be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeakers within 15 minutes before and after the call of 'again' in a radius of 100 meters of any mosque in Nashik city.


The order was issued in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 3, or Hanuman Chalisa will be played on loudspeakers in front of them at a higher volume. However, new police commissioner Naiknavare took stock of the situation about loudspeakers in the city and canceled the order issued by former CP Pandey, a police official said. A circular to this effect was issued. Naiknavare said the order issued earlier by the state home department on loudspeakers was appropriate and added that the Supreme Court order on the issue would be implemented.

