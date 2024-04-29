Muslim Cleric Killed By 3 Masked Men Inside Mosque In Rajasthan’s Ajmer

A Muslim cleric has been reportedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The 30-year-old victim is said to be a resident of Rampura in Uttar Pradesh.
Reports said a cleric of a mosque in Ajmer has been allegedly beaten to death by three masked men.
The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday when the victim, Mohammad Mahir, was sleeping with six children in the mosque located in Ramganj's Kanchan Nagar.
It is said the accused allegedly entered the mosque and attacked the 30-year-old cleric with sticks.
“As the boys started screaming for help, the unknown men also threatened to kill them. They also took away the cleric's mobile phone so that the children could not call for help,” NDTV reported.
After the murder the accused fled. It was when the children came out of the mosque and informed their neighbors about the incident.
Reports said so far no arrest has been made in the case.
"The reasons for the murder have not been revealed yet. The police are going through the CCTV footage from the area," the above report quoted a police official as saying.
The official added a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.