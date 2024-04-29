National

Muslim Cleric Killed By 3 Masked Men Inside Mosque In Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Rajasthan: The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday when the victim, Mohammad Mahir, was sleeping with six children in the mosque located in Ramganj's Kanchan Nagar.

Advertisement

PTI
Rajasthan Police registers case.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Muslim cleric has been reportedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The 30-year-old victim is said to be a resident of Rampura in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Sabarmati-Agra Train Derails In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Rescue Ops Underway

Reports said a cleric of a mosque in Ajmer has been allegedly beaten to death by three masked men.

Student dies by suicide in Rajasthan - null
College Student Hangs Self In Rajasthan's Ajmer

BY PTI

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday when the victim, Mohammad Mahir, was sleeping with six children in the mosque located in Ramganj's Kanchan Nagar.

ALSO READ | On Video: Building Collapses Near Ajmer Sharif Dargah In Rajasthan, 5 Feared Trapped

Advertisement

It is said the accused allegedly entered the mosque and attacked the 30-year-old cleric with sticks.

“As the boys started screaming for help, the unknown men also threatened to kill them. They also took away the cleric's mobile phone so that the children could not call for help,” NDTV reported.

After the murder the accused fled. It was when the children came out of the mosque and informed their neighbors about the incident.

Reports said so far no arrest has been made in the case.

"The reasons for the murder have not been revealed yet. The police are going through the CCTV footage from the area," the above report quoted a police official as saying.

Advertisement

The official added a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'