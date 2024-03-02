College Student Hangs Self In Rajasthan's Ajmer

The body of an 18-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Clock Tower Police Station area, they added. The deceased has been identified as Bharti, who was studying in a college here, the police said.

On Friday, the girl's family found her room locked from inside and broke open the door to find her hanging from the ceiling fan using her mother's saree, they said.

She was then rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru government hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said. The motive behind the alleged suicide will be ascertained after further investigation, they added.