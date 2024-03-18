Sabarmati-Agra Train Derails In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Rescue Ops Underway

Following the incident, the rescue operations have been launched.
According to the PTI report no loss of life was reported in the incident that occurred at around 1 am.
"The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet," the report quoting officials said.
"No injury or casualty has been reported. The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too," the report added as officials having said.
The report also said a helpdesk has been created at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number -- 0145-2429642 -- for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train
"Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes," it added.