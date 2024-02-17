Ten wagons of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in Delhi on Saturday. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, officials said.
The incident took place when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning. The train derailed near a residential colony.
The derailment was caught on camera, with the footage showing locals panicking amid the collapsing bogies.
An official of Railway Police said 10 bogies derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway.
Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.
"Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.