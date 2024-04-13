National

Murmu Asks People To Adopt Ambedkar's Ideals For Country's Inclusive Development

Babasaheb Ambedkar, a pioneer of social change and a versatile personality, made exceptional contributions to our country and society as a jurist, educationist, economist, social reformer and political leader, she said.

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar Photo: PTI
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, and asked all to adopt his ideals to work collectively for the inclusive development of the country.

Even today, his strong belief in the constitutional system is the foundation of our democracy and good governance, the president said.

She said, Dr Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the establishment of an egalitarian society and struggled for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

"On this occasion, let us adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar and work collectively for the inclusive development of our country," Murmu said.

Born on April 14, 1891, in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

In a message, the president said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and one of the most eminent nation builders, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens".

