Monsoon Hits Kerala; Delhi's 52.9 Degrees Puzzles IMD, Man Dies After Body Temp Reaches 107 Deg | Weather

While monsoon hit Kerala on Thursday, the uncomfortable summer weather amid heatwave conditions continued to badger parts of northern and central India, with an area in Delhi recording India's highest ever temperature - of over 52 degrees, something that the weather experts are going to recheck.
While Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the weather officials in the city were left baffled when Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to examine the automatic weather station in the locality for possible errors in its sensors.
Heatwave And Weather Top Updates
Monsoon Hits Kerala! Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India, the IMD said on Thursday. Monsoon has hit Kerala a day ahead of the date forecast by the weather office. On May 15, the weather office had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 31.
Delhi Records India's Highest Ever Temperature? Parts of Delhi received light rain on Wednesday shortly after a weather station in the city recorded 52.9 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature on record in India. The 52.9 degree Celsius figure in Muneshpur puzzled the weather officials as Delhi's primary weather station - Safdarjung observatory - recorded a maximum of 46.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD said it will examine the automatic weather station in Mungeshpur for possible errors in its sensors.
ALSO READ | Delhi's Mungeshpur Records 52.3 Degrees Celsius, India's Highest Ever; Rain Follows Shortly After
Looks Abnormal,Says IMD On Mungeshpur Readings: While many parts of India recorded up to 48 degrees Celsius and even beyond, it was the maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur, a densely populated locality amid fields and open spaces on the fringes of the national capital that left weather scientists flummoxed. "It looks abnormal and it is an outlier when compared with other weather stations in the national capital region," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a statement.
Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju also directed the IMD to verify the weather station in Mungeshpur for possible errors as the maximum temperatures had witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday from the 49.9 degrees recorded at three weather stations in the national capital.
Man Dies In Delhi After Body Temp Reaches 107 Deg: A 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga died at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heatstroke, an NDTV report said. The man was admitted to the hospital late Monday night. A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room with no cooler or fan and had high fever, adding that his body temperature crossed 107 degrees -- nearly 10 degrees above normal. This is the first heat-stroke death reported in Delhi this summer.
Heatwave Conditions Likely To Abate Soon: The weather office said the heatwave conditions were likely to abate over the next couple of days due to a western disturbance, rainfall, thunderstorms and moist south-westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India.
Himachal's Una Logs 46 Degrees: Una, one of the entry points for Himachal Pradesh, logged a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 45.2 degrees observed on May 24, 2013.
ALSO READ | AC Helmets, Water Splashed On Sizzling Transformers: How India Is Dealing With Unbearable Heatwave
Heavy Rains Pounds Assam, 1 Dead: One person died and over 40,000 people were affected as incessant rains, in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, resulted in the increase in water levels of several rivers across Assam on Wednesday leading to floods in eight districts, officials said. A person drowned in Karimganj district, taking the toll to five since Tuesday, while two others went missing in the neighbouring Cachar district, they said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising in his state in the wake of heavy rains and instructed all stakeholders to be on alert to respond to exigencies.
Parts Of Kerala Flooded Amid Heavy Rains: The IMD sounded an orange alert for rain in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on Wednesday. A day after the commercial hub of Kochi was inundated due to incessant downpour, heavy waterlogging and continuous rains battered normal life in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
Over 700 People Homeless In Tripura After Storm, Rain: As many as 746 people were left homeless in Tripura following torrential rain and storm in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, a minister said on Tuesday. Although there has been no loss of life, the cyclone left a trail of destruction in the power and agriculture sectors, with a total loss estimated at over Rs 10 crore, said Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Several low-lying habitations witnessed flooding, which rendered 746 people homeless, who have taken shelter in 15 relief camps, Chowdhury said.