Munak Canal Repair Work Completed, Dwarka Water Supply To Resume Tonight

'Dwarka water treatment plant will start functioning from 4 pm. Water supply will resume in Dwarka from tonight,' Delhi water minister Atishi said.

X/Atishi
Munak canal repair | Photo: X/Atishi
The Delhi government announced on Saturday that repairs to the Munak Canal breach, which caused flooding in the Bawana area and disrupted water supply to parts of the city, have been completed.

Delhi water minister Atishi, on Saturday, wrote in a post on  X: “The repair of the embankment of Munak canal was completed last night. Haryana released water from Kakroi head at 10:30 am. This water will reach Delhi by 1:30-2:00 pm. Dwarka water treatment plant will start functioning from 4 pm. Water supply will resume in Dwarka from tonight.”

The Delhi government, in a statement issued on Friday night, said that the Jamuna Canal breach was fixed.

Jeetesh, an official from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) who was present in the affected area, said, "We (DJB) have been tasked with night duty for canal supervision. The repair work is being managed by the Haryana government but we are overseeing the entire process to provide updates on the progress". 

A junior engineer from the DJB said that the repair work was completed around 11 pm on Friday. 

"Concrete usually takes at least 11 to 12 hours to dry. The water will also take two to three hours to reach Delhi from Haryana," he said. 

On Friday, the Delhi water minister said that a team from the Haryana Irrigation Department, which had built the Munak Canal and maintains it, was present at the spot and was being assisted by a team of the DJB. 

Speaking about the affected area and the JJ colony, Atishi said the water has been cleared from the area, and a health camp set up for medical provisions as waterborne diseases can occur in such situations.

 "A health camp was set up for medical provisions on Friday, and over 100 people got their check-ups done, as waterborne diseases can occur in such situations," she said.

The water has been cleared in all those areas, and the electric power supply has also been restored, the minister said.

She said that residents of the area have returned to their homes and food provisions were made until Friday morning.

The embankment of Munak Canal's sub-branch (Career Line channel, CLC) breached between 12 midnight and 2 am on Thursday. This caused water from the canal to enter many areas of Bawana, Atishi had said in a digital briefing from the spot on Thursday.

Due to the breach, the water treatment plants in Dwarka, Hyderpur, Bawana and Nangloi were affected, the minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)

