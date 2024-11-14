National

Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October

According to reports, an unidentified caller claimed that a person was carrying explosives on the Mumbai-Azerbaijan flight. The anonymous calls have become a challenge for the security forces. In October India's civil aviation sector dealt with a spate of over 450 hoax bomb threats that prompted widespread concern over the safety and security of passengers and airline workers.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mumbai airport bomb threat Azerbaijan
Mumbai airport gets bomb threat Photo: PTI
info_icon

Panic struck Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after bomb threat on Azerbaijan flight.

According to reports an unidentified caller claimed that a person was carrying explosives on the Azerbaijan-bound flight.

The caller identified the man as “Mohammad “ and said the conspiracy was to blow up the airport.

As per reports, the call was made to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room.

Based on the inputs, the CISF sprang into action and tightened the security measures within the airport premises. The officials also alerted the Sahar Police in a bid to initiate a coordinated security operation.

Authorities promptly intensified surveillance and conducted thorough security checks while specialised teams were deployed to ensure the safety of everyone within the premises.

ALSO READ | Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics

Flight bomb threats: Civil aviation sector in trouble

The anonymous calls have become a challenge for the security forces. In October India's civil aviation sector dealt with a spate of over 450 hoax bomb threats that prompted widespread concern over the safety and security of passengers and airline workers.

From Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo to Akasa Air and Air Vistara, hundreds of flights operated by several Indian carriers received threats which were primarily communicated via social media.

ALSO READ | Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur arrested 35-year-old Jagdish Shriram Uikey, an author of a book on terrorism hailing from Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district of Maharashtra, as the man behind the threats. For the past few years, he has been living in Delhi.

Mumbai Police also took into custody a 17-year-old boy. As per reports, the accused hailed from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

It was alleged that the minor wanted to frame one of his friends, with whom he had a dispute over money.

ALSO READ | Bomb Threat: Vistara To Send Substitute Flight For Passengers Stranded In Turkey

NIA, MeiTY, MoCA take action

In a bid to combat the growing security threats, National Investigation Agency's (NIA) cyber wing has initiated comprehensive analysis of the foreign threat calls.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all social media platforms in October, asking them to adhere to provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Rules and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and make "reasonable efforts" to 'promptly' take down bomb threat posts or else "be held liable".

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) decided to place offenders on a no-fly list while the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) issued a fresh set of guidelines to ensure security.

Accoridng to PTI, besides following the standard safety protocols, the new set of guidelines also took into account any pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, and comprehensive analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of any VIP onboard.

Furthermore, a committee has also been directed to establish the identity of the person or organisation making the threat, check their credentials to see if they belong to a terrorist or proscribed outfit, ascertain the motive and specific socio-economic, and political situation within the country or around the globe that could be linked to the threat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Aussies Finish In A Flurry| AUS - 93/4 In 7 Overs
  3. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  4. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  2. USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  3. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  4. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  5. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Lineups Revealed For IND-W Vs THA-W Match In Rajgir
  2. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar
  3. Japan 1-2 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  4. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  5. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  2. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  3. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
  4. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's Bail Exposes Modi's 'False Case', Claims AAP
  5. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  2. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  3. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat