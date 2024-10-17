National

Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points

One of the five Air India flights, travelling from Mumbai to London, declared an emergency on Thursday after receiving a bomb threat. From placing offenders on a no-fly list, to combat the hoax security threats- the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to implement stringent measures in light of the recent developments.

Air India flights received bomb threats on Thursday
Air India flights received bomb threats on Thursday Photo: X/@tecas2000
At least five Air India flights on Thursday received security threat messages via social media. However, despite the threats, all five flights successfully made safe landings after completion of their respective journeys.

One of the five flights, travelling from Mumbai to London, declared an emergency on Thursday after receiving a bomb threat. According to FlightRadar 24, an online flight tracking website, the aircraft issued a ‘squawking 7700,’ a signal to declare a general emergency just an hour before landing. 

BY Outlook Web Desk

Flight hoax calls: Ministry intervenes

From placing offenders on a no-fly list, to combat the hoax security threats- the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to implement stringent measures.

Commenting on the developments, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Action is being taken on this. We can't comment on any kind of a conspiracy but from whatever little bit we know these calls are coming from some minors and pranksters. These are all minor and isolated incidents. There is no kind of conspiracy that we can comment on. From our side, we are going to see what best we can do. We are talking to the airlines, security agencies, within the ministry also. Consultations are going on."

"I am deeply concerned over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting domestic and international operations. Such mischievoυς and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern, and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector," read a statement on the MoCA website

On Wednesday, during the first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, issues such as rising airfares, hoax calls, and regional airport connectivity were discussed. As per media reports, the committee has assured to look at critical aspects of transport and connectivity in the country.

According to Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, the investigators have gathered some information and are taking action. They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added.

Royal Air Force scrambles fighter jet to intercept flight

The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat and the plane later landed safely in London.

"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.

Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said.

Minor arrested in hoax calls row

Mumbai Police on Wednesday took into custody a 17-year-old boy. The minor reportedly hails from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. As per media reports, the threats were allegedly issued as the minor wanted to frame one of his friends, with whom he had a dispute over money. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the teenager allegedly created a handle on X in the name of the friend and posted bomb threats from it.

