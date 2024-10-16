Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points

In a latest development in the spiralling row over 19 flights receiving bomb threats in the past 72 hours, Mumbai Police took into custody a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday. As per media reports, the 17-year-old school dropout hails from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. While the boy has been taken into custody his father, who was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, is still being questioned.
As per media reports, the threats were allegedly issued as the minor wanted to frame one of his friends, with whom he had a dispute over money. A preliminary investigation revealed that the teenager allegedly created a handle on X in the name of the friend with whom he had a dispute and posted bomb threats from it.
Meeting over rising fares, hoax calls
In the first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, issues such as rising airfares, hoax calls, and regional airport connectivity were discussed on Wednesday. As per media reports, the committee has assured to look at critical aspects of transport and connectivity in the country.
According to Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, the investigators have gathered some information and are taking action. They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added.
Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe
In light of the current developments, the Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani, "Airport police has responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes."
"Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she said.
She said an FIR under sections 217 and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, has been registered in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning Akasa Air flight.
"After coordination with the concerned social media platform, all accounts responsible for spreading these false threats have been suspended to prevent further misuse and ensure public safety," she said, adding detailed investigations were underway.
Bomb threats at 19 flights in 3 days
In a fresh set of unforeseen troubles in the aviation sector, as many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in the past three days and a Riyadh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat due to the threat, according to officials. However, the threats received through social media, have turned out to be hoaxes.
IndiGo Airlines
On Wednesday, bomb threats were received by four IndiGo flights, two SpiceJet flights and one flight of Akasa Air. On Tuesday late night, one flight each of Vistara and Air India Express had received the threats.
IndiGo received bomb threats for three flights, including the Riyadh-Mumbai flight 6E 74 that was diverted to Muscat (Oman). Riyadh is a city in Saudi Arabia.
Another flight 6E 1011 from Mumbai to Singapore received a security-related alert and the flight landed at Singapore.
IndiGo's flight 6E 515, operating from Chennai to Lucknow, received a security-related alert. After landing at Lucknow, the aircraft was positioned at an isolated bay and all passengers have been safely disembarked, the airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Meanwhile, late on Tuesday, a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the national capital was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat.
Akasa Air
An Akasa Air flight enroute to Bengaluru returned to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat.
"Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
SpiceJet Airlines
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline's X handle received a direct message indicating a bomb threat concerning two flights -- one was Leh-Delhi and the other was Darbangha-Mumbai.
"Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely. After receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities the aircraft were released for further operations," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Air Vistara
Vistara flight UK 161 from Delhi to Hong Kong received a security threat through social media on October 15. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong on Wednesday early morning where all mandatory security checks were conducted before the aircraft was cleared to resume operations, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Air India
On Tuesday night, an Air India Express flight IX 437 from Kochi to Dubai received a bomb threat and the flight later landed safely at Dubai, sources in the know said. There was no comment from Air India Express on the incident.