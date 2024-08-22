Air India Bomb Threat: Flight From Mumbai Evacuated; Full Emergency Declared At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Air India's Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight has been put in the isolation bay while the passengers are being evacuated following a bomb threat, said PTI citing Airport sources.
In view of the threatening development, a full emergency has been declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport upon the arrival of Air India's flight 657.
As per reports, the flight carrying 135 passengers landed at the airport around 8 am and was promptly shifted to an isolation bay. Details on the origin of the threat and other information are yet to be known.
The pilot reportedly communicated the bomb threat as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport.