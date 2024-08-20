Bomb Threat Mail Sent To South Delhi Malls, Probe Underway

In another serious of bomb threat across the National Capital region, a bomb threat mail was sent to several malls in South Delhi and a hospital on Tuesday.
As per Delhi Police, Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, and Primus Hospital and Unity group received a threat mail which said that "the explosive will go off in few hours".
As per a report by news agency ANI, the mall authorities informed Delhi Police of the threat, who reached the scene almost immediately.
Police officials then initiated an investigation immediately after being informed. Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have also arrived on the spot and as of now, no bomb has been detected yet.
This bomb threat to Delhi malls comes days after similar threats were issued to DLF Mall Of India in Noida and Ambience Mall In Gurugram.
"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters on August 17.
A bomb threat had reportedly also been issued to DLF Mall in Noida. However, the mall authorities stated that the evacuation took place due to a "security drill".
Earlier this month, a school in Delhi's GK area also received a bomb threat. As per police officials, the email stated a bomb had been planted in the school, however, upon searching, no explosive device was found.