Mumbai: TISS Student Found Dead After Returning From Party; Police Suspect Ragging

Anurag Jaiswal, a student from Lucknow attending the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in Chembur, police confirmed on Sunday.
According to the Mumbai Police, the student returned from a party with friends the night before and did not wake up.
The police told ANI, "He had gone to a party with his friends in Vashi last night and returned home late at night. When he did not wake up in the morning, he was taken to a local hospital in Chembur, where he was declared dead."
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, including the possibility of ragging.
The police are currently questioning his friends as part of the investigation.
On the other hand, a police officer told PTI, "He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads."
"The postmortem will be done at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after his family members arrive," the police informed.
A case under ADR has been filed by the Chembur police as they started to investigate further.