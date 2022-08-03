Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Mumbai Receives Showers After Gap Of Fortnight

Heavy rains had pounded the city in the first half of July, although the latter part of the month mostly remained dry, due to which the temperature and humidity had gone up.

Weather: Rain in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 11:12 am

Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday as showers made a comeback in the metropolis after a gap of around a fortnight.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in the city and its suburbs in the next 24 hours, a civic official said. 

Heavy rains had pounded the city in the first half of July, although the latter part of the month mostly remained dry, due to which the temperature and humidity had gone up. But Wednesday's showers brought the mercury levels down and turned the weather pleasant. 

Since Tuesday midnight, parts of the city had been getting drizzles with occasional spells of moderate to heavy rains.  The island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded rainfall of 17.22 mm, 6.37 mm, 3.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours, the civic officials said. 

"Welcome back #MumbaiRains after a long break! #Mumbai," a citizen tweeted. Another citizen, Sidharth Shah, tweeted, "It has been raining in #Kandiviliwest all morning... not heavy rains though...was hoping for a clear day today so that I can bike it up to work but looks like not a bright idea."

Officials said that the suburban public transport services of both the Central Railway and the Western Railway, along with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) are running normally.  

(With PTI Inputs)

