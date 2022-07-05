Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Rains: North-West Suburbs Affected, Four Subways Shut For Traffic

Officials stated that four arterial subways in the northwest part of Mumbai were closed for traffic due to heavy rains since the early hours of the day on Tuesday.

undefined
Weather: Monsoon rains in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 5:31 pm

Four arterial subways in the northwest part of Mumbai had to be closed for traffic on Tuesday due to heavy rains since the early hours of the day, officials said.

These subways, namely Golibar, Milan, Andheri, and Malad connect the east and west stretches of the north-western suburbs, which are otherwise divided by Western Railway tracks.

"Motorists have been diverted to alternate routes due to the closure of these four subways at present. Rains have caused traffic snarls in several places, leading to vehicles moving at snail's pace or getting stalled for long periods," a traffic police official said.

In Chamunda Circle in Borivali, traffic was disrupted for some time after an autorickshaw overturned, though no one was injured in the incident, while in areas close to Kalina University in Santa Cruz, vehicles were facing bottlenecks on the way to Kurla, the official said.

Related stories

Monsoon In Active Phase, Cuts Overall Deficit To Two Pc: Indian Meteorological Department

Get The Right Home Insurance Policy To Better Protect Your Abode This Monsoon

Maharashtra Monsoon: Coordination Among Agencies Must, Says Chair Minister; Hails Officials For Keeping Mumbai Moving Amid 275 mm Rain

Tags

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Mumbai Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Seasonal Showers Chamunda Circle In Borivali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal