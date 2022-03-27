Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai Police's 'Sunday Street' Initiative Brings Residents On Roads To Fight Air Pollution

Mumbai police have launched a 'Sunday Street' initiative to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend.

Mumbai Police's 'Sunday Street' Initiative Brings Residents On Roads To Fight Air Pollution
The initiative, 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:56 am

In a bid to encourage citizens to step out of their homes to enjoy health and recreational activities in a relaxed manner, the Mumbai police have launched a 'Sunday Street' initiative to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend, an official said.

People can come out and do yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sundays, he said.
As part of the initiative this weekend, the Dorabhai Tata Road at Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar, Andheri, Tansa Pipeline Road in Mulund and the Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli area have been closed for vehicular movement from 6 am to 10 am, he said.

Related stories

Reliance Jio World in Mumbai to be guarded by CISF

Mumbai’s Bowling And Entertainment Lounge The Game Palacio Debuts In Chandigarh

The police have facilitated traffic movement on alternate routes during this time, he said.
In the morning, a number of people were seen out on roads exercising, running and engaging in other fun activities.
Ambulances and mobile toilets were arranged by the authorities for citizens, who were asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines while indulging in recreational activities out on roads, the official said.

Tags

National Mumbai Police Sunday Street Initiative Air Pollution Yoga Cycling - Sports Health And Family Welfare. Health And Wellness Covid-19 Guidelines Traffic Vehicular Movement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Two Years Of Covid Lockdown: The Sorry State Of Bollywood’s Junior Artists Continues

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup