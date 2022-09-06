Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Mumbai Logs 285 Covid-19 Cases, But No Death For 1st Time Since Aug 22; Active Tally At 2,540

A day ago, 5,352 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,24,474 after 516 more people recovered from the respiratory illness, said the BMC.

Fresh Covid cases in Mumbai
Fresh Covid cases in Mumbai

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 7:53 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 285 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection for the first time since August 22, while 516 more patients recovered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,46,725, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,711, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. The financial capital has reported zero death linked to the viral infection for the first time since August 22.

The daily COVID-19 case count has crossed the 200-mark after two days. The metropolis had reported 176 and 173 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively.  
As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 5,046 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,81,34,908.

A day ago, 5,352 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai's overall tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,24,474 after 516 more people recovered from the respiratory illness, said the BMC.

The metropolis has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 2,540 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the 285 new COVID-19 cases, only 19 patients were symptomatic, said the civic body.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.034 per cent between August 30  and September 5, while the case doubling rate was 2,094 days, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

