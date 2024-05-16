National

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Police Arrests Main Accused Bhavesh Bhinde From Udaipur

Mumbai Police has arrested Bhavesh Bhinde main accused in Mumbai hoarding collapse case.

PTI
Mumbai hoarding collapse tragedy spot | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested main accused Bhavesh Bhinde from Udaipur in hoarding collapse case which claimed 16 lives.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ex-ATC Manager & Wife Among 16 Dead, Rescue Op Ends; Owner On The Run

Bhinde is the owner of the advertising agency that installed the now-collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Bhinde for culpapble homicide.

Bhinde's company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives.

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse Death Toll Rises To 16 - PTI
Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 2 Bodies Retrieved From Car, Death Toll Rises To 16

BY PTI

The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar, news agency PTI reported.

It is said that there have been several cases registered against Bhinde already, including rape case.

Earlier, on Monday tragedy struck Mumbai’s Ghatkopar after a massive hoarding fell on the refilling station during gusty winds leaving at least 16 people dead and over 70 people severely injured.

Mumbai Ghatkopar billboard tragedy spot | - PTI
Mumbai Billboard Collapse: New Video Shows Minutes Of Horror That Left 16 Dead, Over 40 Injured | Watch

BY Outlook Web Desk

