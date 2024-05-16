Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Police Arrests Main Accused Bhavesh Bhinde From Udaipur

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested main accused Bhavesh Bhinde from Udaipur in hoarding collapse case which claimed 16 lives.
Bhinde is the owner of the advertising agency that installed the now-collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Bhinde for culpapble homicide.
Bhinde's company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives.
The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar, news agency PTI reported.
It is said that there have been several cases registered against Bhinde already, including rape case.
Earlier, on Monday tragedy struck Mumbai’s Ghatkopar after a massive hoarding fell on the refilling station during gusty winds leaving at least 16 people dead and over 70 people severely injured.