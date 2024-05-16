Mumbai Billboard Collapse: New Video Shows Minutes Of Horror That Left 16 Dead, Over 40 Injured | Watch

Three days after a massive billboard came crashing down on a refilling station in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, a fresh video of the tragedy that left 16 people dead and over 40 injured is doing rounds on the social media.
The footage shows the exact moment when the billboard came crashing down on the station at Ghatkopar. On Thursday, the disaster response forces also called off the rescue operation. The massive billboard of 120 ft x 120 ft size had left nearly 100 people trapped under it.
The fresh video recorded from a car that was passing by the petrol pump at the time of the tragedy shows cars moving slowly through the storm. It shows heavy and water puddles on the road as vehicles are seen at the fuel pump. Suddenly, the billboard comes crashing down.
The horrific video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media with netizens expressing their dismay over the placement of such a massive billboard close to the coastline.
Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide has been reportedly filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency that erected the billboard. It is said already 20 cases are registered against Bhinde, including one of rape. He is said to be on the run.
Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the people killed in the incident. He has also said the state government will bear the treatment costs of those injured.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said it had not given permission for the hoarding and had raising the matter with the owner and others concerned for the past two years. Following the incident, several other large hoardings in the city have been taken down.