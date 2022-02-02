Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Mumbai: Four Held For Cheating Myanmar National Of Rubies Worth Rs 5 Cr

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:16 pm

The Mumbai police have arrested four persons for allegedly duping a Myanmar-based diamond merchant of rubies worth Rs 5 crore, an official said on Wednesday. 
       

The police cracked the case within 12 hours after it was registered at D B Marg Police Station in south Mumbai and recovered the valuable stones, a senior police official said. 
       

Ye Min M H Ali Mohammed Dadabhai (58) had travelled to Mumbai for business when he met Uday Choksy, who introduced himself as a diamond merchant, he said. 
       

The accused was aware that Dadabhai had two valuable rubies worth Rs 5 crore, and he conspired with his aides and showed interest in exchanging the precious stones with diamonds of the same value, the official said.
       

Choksy called Dadabhai to a shop in Opera House, where he engaged the merchant in studying the diamonds, while his aides allegedly exchanged the two rubies with fake stones, he said. 
       

The victim realised that stones have been changed on Tuesday, following which he lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.
       

With the help of technical inputs, the police arrested Choksy, Surajbhai Borad, Khetram Devasi and Vinkal Shah, who has been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said. The accused were history-sheeters and were involved in similar offences in the past, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

National Mumbai Police Mumbai City Gems And Jewellery
