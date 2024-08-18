Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital

Days after the gruesome rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the concerns for the safety of healthcare workers continue to rise. In the latest incident, a female doctor at a Mumbai hospital was physically assaulted by a group of drunk men on Sunday morning.
As per media reports, the attack took place around 3:30 AM on Sunday at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. Based on the accounts of fellow resident doctors, the accused patient came to the hospital with injuries on his face.
While treating his injuries, the patient and his attendants proceeded to abuse and threaten the doctor.
As per NDTV, the group of five to six drunk men and the patient physically assaulted the doctor and then fled the scene. The doctor sustained injuries trying to defend herself and has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police.
"Our doctors safety is non-negotiable. This situation requires immediate attention and implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals," stated the doctors of BMC MARD.
This incident in Mumbai comes amid nationwide protests and strikes by doctors and healthcare officials after the murder and rape of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Following the death of the trainee doctor and the medical college's attempt to cover-up the incident, doctors across India went on strike from August 9 onwards.
Amid the protests and strikes, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered all states to send in reports on the status of protests to the Central government every two hours.