Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird-Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted

The incident took place at 6.45 am. Due to the bird-hit, smoke started emanating from the aircraft's engine following which the flight take-off was aborted, airport director M C Jayarajan told reporters in Vasco.

The flight with 116 passengers on board was scheduled for Mumbai from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, located near Vasco in South Goa Photo: X/@airindia
An Air India flight with 116 passengers on board, which was about to depart from the Dabolim airport in Goa for Mumbai, had to abort its take-off due to a bird-hit on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The air traffic controller reported the incident to senior authorities, he said.

The flight with 116 passengers on board was scheduled for Mumbai from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim, located near Vasco in South Goa, the official said.

"The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation," he said.

The Dabolim airport is a part of INS Hansa base of the Indian Navy.

Jayarajan said the Airports Authority of India will take up the matter of presence of birds on the runway with the Navy.

"This is a serious matter," he added.

