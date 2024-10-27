National

Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details

Things got out of hand when passengers, who had queued up while waiting for the train, tried to board it when it was taken on the platform from the yard with doors of the coaches locked from inside

Stampede at Bandra Railway station in Mumbai
Stampede at Bandra Railway station in Mumbai Photo: PTI
info_icon

Nine persons were injured, including two critically, in a stampede after rush for boarding a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

In view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, a large number of people planning to go to their native places had reached the Bandra Terminus where several passengers rushed to board the unreserved train when it was being brought on a platform, according to sources.

What Happened At Bandra Terminus Today?

The incident was reported at 5.56 am, a civic official said, adding a large number of people had gathered to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express on platform no.1 at the Bandra Terminus.

Due to the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the north-bound trains have been running packed from Mumbai.

The empty Antyodaya Express, having all 22 general class coaches, "was being backed on platform no.1" at around 2.45 am, as per the railway sources.

Things got out of hand when passengers, who had queued up while waiting for the train, tried to board it when it was taken on the platform from the yard with doors of the coaches locked from inside, they said.

In the attempt to board the train, some people fell on the platform when they came in between two coaches.

Prima facie, the people fell on the platform after colliding with the coaches or in the space between two coaches, the sources said.

"Ideally, doors of the coaches are opened after the train makes a halt at the platform and passengers then board in a queue," a WR source said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local people immediately rushed the injured persons to the Bhabha Hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), a civic official said.

Shahani and Noor Mohammad Sheikh were in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official said.

Western Railway's chief spokesperson Vineet Abhishek could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts and there was no official statement so far from the WR's public relations department.

Following the incident, the Antyodaya Express left for its journey from the Bandra Terminus almost at the scheduled time.

