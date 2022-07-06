Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh Resign As Cabinet Ministers

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh’s term as Rajya Sabha MPs is set to end on Thursday, while both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(File photo)

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 5:19 pm

Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, sources said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Narendra Modi Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi RCP Singh Union Ministers Cabinet Parliamentarians MPs Rajya Sabha JDU
