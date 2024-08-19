MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Moves High Court Against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved the Karnataka High Court against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This decision comes after the Governor's call to sanction the Congress leader's prosecution over alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Following the allegations against the Karnataka CM, the state governor approved the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the alleged land scam case.
The Karnataka Chief Minister has been accused of irregularities in site allotment to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
After the scam broke out, the Bharatiya Janta Party, which is the opposition in the state, has been demanding the resignation of the Congress leader.
After the Governor gave the green light to the Lokayukta to prosecute the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah filed a petition against Gehlot and challenged his decision.
As per Siddaramaiah, the Governor's decision to allow his prosecution is "anti-Constitution" and "against the law". The chief minister further added that he would be moving the High Court challenging the decision as he has done "nothing wrong".
The petition has been filed before the Karnataka High Court and is expected to be head before a single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar at 2:30 PM on Monday.