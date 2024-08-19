National

MUDA 'Scam': Congress To Hold State-wide Protests In Karnataka Today

MUDA 'Scam': The Congress will hold protests in Karnataka against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah |
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress is scheduled to hold state-wide protests in Karnataka against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'. Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’ based on the complaints by three activists.

The three activists who had complained against Siddaramaiah include T J Abraham, Pradeep S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

In their complaint, the trio had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

However, the CM Siddaramaiah has refuted the allegation and vouched to fight it out legally.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | - File Image
Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, called upon his party leaders and workers to take out a kilometre long march to the Taluk and district level offices and submit memoranda addressed to the President of India Droupadi Murmu against the Governor's move.

"You all know that the BJP and the JD(S) are hatching a big conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It's our duty to fight against it," he said.

Shivakumar said the Congress will fight against the conspiracy that aims to "finish off Siddaramaiah".

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah - PTI
Karnataka: What Is MUDA scam? | The Siddaramaiah Link Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We need to fight against the misuse of the office of the Governor, which granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister," he said.

The Congress state president Shivakumar called upon the party leaders and workers to participate in the protest in large numbers.

Earlier, the Congress party and the state Cabinet backed the CM and turned down the Opposition's demand for his resignation.

