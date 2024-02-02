US Gives Go-Ahead To Sale Of 31 MQ-9B Armed Drones To India

Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.

Earlier on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “Congress plays an important role in the US arms transfer process. We routinely consult with members of Congress on the foreign affairs committees before our formal notification so we can address questions that they might have, but I don’t have any comment on when that formal notification might take place.”