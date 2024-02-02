The United States on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion, an acquisition that will bolster India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation.
US Gives Go-Ahead To Sale Of 31 MQ-9B Armed Drones To India
The sale of MQ-9B drones has been approved by the US at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement that the "State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion."
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the agency said.
The proposed mega drone deal was announced during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington in June 2023.
India is procuring the long-endurance drones to bolster the surveillance capabilities of its armed forces, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.
Earlier on Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “Congress plays an important role in the US arms transfer process. We routinely consult with members of Congress on the foreign affairs committees before our formal notification so we can address questions that they might have, but I don’t have any comment on when that formal notification might take place.”
His comments came in response to a question on the timeline for the US Congressional approval as well as a media report that said Washington had blocked the drone sale to India until New Delhi carried out a thorough probe into an Indian link to the failed plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
(with PTI inputs)