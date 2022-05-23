MP Sees 32 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 275

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.

A government release said 11,85,76,340 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,301 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,243, new cases 32, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,233, active cases 275, number of tests so far 2,92,47,111.

-With PTI Input