Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
MP Sees 262 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,514

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,48,058, new cases 262, death toll 10,747, recoveries 10,35,797, active cases 1514, number of tests so far 2,96,63,296.

Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:26 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,48,058 on Saturday after the detection of 262 cases at a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,747, while the recovery count increased by 183 during the day to touch 10,35,797, he said.

The state now has 1,514 active cases, the official added. The number of tests in MP went up to 2,96,63,296 after 8,044 samples were examined during the day, the official said.

A government release said 12,21,68,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,78,893 on Saturday.

-With PTI Input

National Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
