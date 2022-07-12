MP Sees 116 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 857

Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Updated: 12 Jul 2022 9:48 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,45,779 on Tuesday after the detection of 116 cases at a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, he added. The recovery count increased by 97 to touch 10,34,176, leaving the state with 857 active cases, he informed.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in MP increased by 5,157 during the day and stood at 2,95,83,018, the official added. A government release said 12,09.44.219 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 54,641 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45,779, new cases 116, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,176, active cases 857, number of tests so far 2,95,83,018.

-With PTI Input

