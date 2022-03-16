Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
MP: Over 5 Lakh Women In Villages To Get New Houses Under Central Scheme On March 28

Nearly 5.5 lakh women will get possession of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) 2021-22, he said.

Women of Bhopal.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 6:45 pm

Over 5 lakh women will get possession of their new houses, constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), on March 28 in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the programme virtually on the occasion, the official from the public relations department said quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
       

“It is a special moment of joy for any person to own a house, especially women,” Chouhan had said while reviewing the preparations for the grand event with senior officials through video-conferencing on Tuesday.
           

Nearly 5.5 lakh women will get possession of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) 2021-22, he said. The chief minister has directed district collectors, public representatives and beneficiary families to make the occasion memorable, the official said.
       

Chouhan will take part in the programme, which will be held in Seoni on March 28, and the prime minister will also attend the event virtually, the official said.
       

The chief minister has instructed that sarpanches, village elders and eminent persons be invited as chief guests and arrangements also be made to broadcast the programme live, he said.
       

The grah pravesh programme will be held in the presence of public representatives in 18,298-gram panchayats where new houses have been built, he said. The function will be held at district, janpad and gram panchayat levels, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

