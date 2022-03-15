Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MP Logs 51 COVID-19 Cases

According to the official, the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent on the fourth day in row.

MP Logs 51 COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 testing.( Represenattaional image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:11 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,743 on Monday after the detection of 51 new cases, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent on the fourth day in row. The recovery count in MP rose to 10,29,474 after 112 people recovered during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 536 active cases, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered five and two cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

Related stories

Over 180.36 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Covid-19 Shots For Kids, Boosters For Seniors: All You Need To Know About New Vaccine Rules

'Stealth Omicron': Cases Double In 24 Hours As China Faces Its Biggest Covid-19 Outbreak

With 28,441 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,84,99,975, the official said. A government release said 11,43,41,298 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 43,259 on Monday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,743, new cases 51, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,474, active cases 536, number of tests so far 2,84,99,975 .

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands