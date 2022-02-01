Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents

The three forest guards were waiting for refuelling when their vehicle was hit by the truck during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, injuring them, he said.

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents
MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents - Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

Four persons, including a forest department guard, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in the Sagar and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.


A police squad on patrolling duty spotted a badly damaged car in the wee hours of Tuesday and found three bodies inside it on the National Highway 44 near Bandri town in Sagar district, Bandri Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Gurjar told PTI.


The deceased were later identified as Amir Khan, Vakeel Khan and Surendra Lodhi, all aged between 21 to 25 years and residents of Bandri, located around 45km from the district headquarters, he said.

Related stories

Budget 2022: Rs 1,711 Crore Is Allocated For The Expenes Of Union Cabinet, Ministers

Myanmar’s Refugees In Mizoram: As India Looks The Other Way, Thousands On Edge

Government To Introduce Battery Swapping Policy, Special Mobility Zones For EV Transport


Gurjar said it was not yet clear how the accident occurred and, police were scanning CCTV footage to gather details. In Seoni, a guard of the state forest department, identified as Ganesh Sanodia, was killed and two of his colleagues were injured when their patrolling vehicle was hit by a speeding truck on Balaghat Road, about 12 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shyam Singh Maravi said.


The three forest guards were waiting for refuelling when their vehicle was hit by the truck during the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, injuring them, he said.


Sanodia died on the way to the hospital while his colleagues were undergoing treatment, Maravi said. The truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the ASP added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Forest Accidents
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

Only Rs 50 Lakh Recovered Out Of Rs 4.30 Cr Fines For Traffic Offences In Raigad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top