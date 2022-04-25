Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Female Tiger Cub Found Dead in Bandhavgarh Reserve

It is suspected that the cub, which was 7-8 months old, was killed in an attack by a male tiger, the official said.

MP: Female Tiger Cub Found Dead in Bandhavgarh Reserve
Dead tiger cub in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:58 am

 A female tiger cub was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a forest official said on Monday. Some forest beat guards on Sunday spotted the carcass, having serious injury marks on head, stomach, back and ears, in Dhamokhar buffer zone near Barbaspur area of the reserve, BTR's field director B S Annigeri said.  

It is suspected that the cub, which was 7-8 months old, was killed in an attack by a male tiger, the official said. After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

Related stories

Into The Wild: The Tiger Reserves Of Tamil Nadu

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country. MP has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Female Tiger Cub Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Forest Beat Guards Carcass Spotted Injury Marks Field Director NTCA Tiger Report Tiger Reserves
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights