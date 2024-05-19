National

MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked

A case has been registered against 10 persons who were at large in connection with the incident of thrashing the couple which took place on Friday in Kilora village under Mungaoli police station limits, an official said

MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
info_icon

An elderly Dalit couple has been allegedly beaten up and made to wear garlands of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

The couple's son had allegedly been involved in an eve-teasing incident, they said.

A case has been registered against 10 persons who were at large in connection with the incident of thrashing the couple which took place on Friday in Kilora village under Mungaoli police station limits, an official said.

The couple's son had been allegedly involved in eve-teasing the wife of one of the accused following which the Dalit family left the village, Mungaoli police station in-charge Gabbar Singh Gurjar said.

The couple came to the village recently, he said.

On Friday, the accused allegedly tied the 65-year-old man Dalit man and his wife aged 60 to a pole, beat them up and made them wear garlands of shoes, the official said.

Following a complaint by the victim woman, the police on Saturday registered a case against 10 persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly with common objective), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

All the accused were absconding and efforts were on to trace them, the police added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  2. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  3. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  4. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup