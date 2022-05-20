Friday, May 20, 2022
MP: Case Registered Against Hospital Owner For `Trying To Force' Woman To Convert

Updated: 20 May 2022 8:48 pm

A case was registered against the owner of a hospital here on Friday for allegedly trying to force a Hindu woman to convert to Islam after establishing a relationship with her, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Nihal Khan, who is in his early 30s, under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act as well as for alleged rape under the Indian Penal Code, said an official. Efforts were on to arrest him, inspector Alok Shrivastava of Ashoka Nagar police station told PTI.   

A 28-year-old Hindu woman had alleged in a complaint to police that Khan established physical relationship with her by concealing his Muslim identity, and was now forcing her to embrace Islam before entering into wedlock with her, the official said. The woman, who is a physiotherapist, had separated from her husband a month after her marriage in 2018 before she met Khan, Shrivastava said. 

The MP Freedom of Religion Act prohibits religious conversion by "misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat or force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means."

-With PTI Input

