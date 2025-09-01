Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

On Day 3 of his China visit, PM Modi sharpens India’s regional agenda at the SCO summit, balancing diplomacy with China, Russia, and key neighbours.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi China visit 2025, Modi Xi Jinping meeting 2025, SCO summit geopolitical impact
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose for a group photo prior to their trilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019 on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi to outline India’s vision for security, connectivity, and economic stability at the Tianjin summit.

  • Modi and Xi stress border peace, people-to-people ties, and joint fight against terrorism in wake of Pahalgam attacks.

  • Bilateral talks with Maldives and Myanmar focus on security and cooperation; Putin meet to cover energy, trade, and regional stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the third day of his China, will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Tianjin. He is scheduled to address the plenary session, where he will outline India’s approach to strengthening regional cooperation under the SCO framework. Later in the day, Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before returning to India.

The SCO summit began on August 31 in the northern port city of Tianjin, ahead of a massive military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister’s address will emphasise India’s priorities in fostering security, connectivity, and economic stability in the region.

According to Indian Express, on Sunday Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks. The two leaders stressed the need for peace and tranquillity along the India-China border as a foundation for stable ties. They also agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Mr. Xi reiterated that the boundary dispute should not define the overall relationship.

Related Content
Related Content

In a notable shift, as cited by the Hindu, Modi told Xi that both India and China are “victims of terrorism” and must work together to combat cross-border threats. This statement came against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that terrorism was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Modi also held separate meetings with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, focusing on regional security and bilateral cooperation.

As Day 2 unfolds, all eyes will be on Mr. Modi’s plenary address at the SCO summit and his talks with President Putin, which are expected to cover regional security, energy, and trade cooperation before his return to India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. It Is Vital To Be Friends, For The Dragon And The Elephant To Come Together: Xi To Modi At SCO Summit

  4. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  5. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars