Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

Modi to outline India’s vision for security, connectivity, and economic stability at the Tianjin summit.
Modi and Xi stress border peace, people-to-people ties, and joint fight against terrorism in wake of Pahalgam attacks.
Bilateral talks with Maldives and Myanmar focus on security and cooperation; Putin meet to cover energy, trade, and regional stability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the third day of his China, will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Tianjin. He is scheduled to address the plenary session, where he will outline India’s approach to strengthening regional cooperation under the SCO framework. Later in the day, Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before returning to India.
The SCO summit began on August 31 in the northern port city of Tianjin, ahead of a massive military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Prime Minister’s address will emphasise India’s priorities in fostering security, connectivity, and economic stability in the region.
According to Indian Express, on Sunday Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks. The two leaders stressed the need for peace and tranquillity along the India-China border as a foundation for stable ties. They also agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Mr. Xi reiterated that the boundary dispute should not define the overall relationship.
In a notable shift, as cited by the Hindu, Modi told Xi that both India and China are “victims of terrorism” and must work together to combat cross-border threats. This statement came against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that terrorism was discussed in detail during the meeting.
Modi also held separate meetings with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, focusing on regional security and bilateral cooperation.
As Day 2 unfolds, all eyes will be on Mr. Modi’s plenary address at the SCO summit and his talks with President Putin, which are expected to cover regional security, energy, and trade cooperation before his return to India.