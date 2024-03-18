'Modi Has Monopoly On Corruption': Rahul Gandhi; Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes In Mumbai

Supporters carry large cutouts of India's opposition Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a rally at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 17, 2024. Photo: AP

Supporters carry large cutouts of India's opposition Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a rally at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 17, 2024. Photo: AP