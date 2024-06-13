National

'Modi Hai Toh Mehengai Hai': Cong's Dig At PM

The opposition party’s assertion came a day after government data released on Wednesday stated that retail inflation continued its downward slide to reach a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May due to a marginal decline of prices in the food basket.

Congress took a swipe at PM Modi over inflation figures for May
info_icon

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation figures for May, saying the PM has no solution to the "crisis".

The opposition party’s assertion came a day after government data released on Wednesday stated that retail inflation continued its downward slide to reach a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May due to a marginal decline of prices in the food basket.

Inflation in the food basket was at 8.69 per cent in May, marginally down from 8.70 per cent in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

“Modi hai toh mehengai hai! Food price inflation has been over 8.5% for four months. Pulses have completed a year of over 10% inflation, with prices rising 17.14% in May,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

“In the Congress Nyay Patra, we had put forth two solutions to price rise, particularly for pulses: Legal guarantee of MSP for pulses, with price determined by the Swaminathan Commission’s Formula – this would have boosted domestic cultivation of pulses by farmers, who would now have an assured price and market,” he said.

The manifesto had also batted for inclusion of pulses in the PDS, to increases protein intake for the poorest, and to shelter them from inflation, according to Ramesh.

“The 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri has no solution to this crisis,” he said.

The headline inflation has seen sequential moderation since January 2024, albeit in a narrow range from 5.1 per cent in February to 4.8 per cent in April 2024.

The NSO data further revealed that retail inflation was higher in rural areas at 5.28 per cent compared to 4.15 per cent in urban areas.

During May, the inflation in vegetables was higher compared to the preceding month, while it was low in the case of fruits.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Wife Files Nomination For RS Election
  2. BJP's Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister
  3. Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Present Union Budget By Third Week of July
  4. Mohan Charan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. One Killed, Five Missing As Sikkim Hit By Massive Landslides
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  2. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  3. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
  4. Fardeen Khan Recalls Taking IVF Route After Facing Challenges Having Children
  5. 'Kill' Trailer Review: Lakshya And Raghav Juyal Battle It Out On A Train In This Gory Action Flick
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action
  2. IND Vs USA: Shivam Dube Feels Batting On NY Pitches In T20 World Cup 'Like Ranji Trophy'
  3. Australia Vs Scotland: Why Mitchell Marsh Could Face Ban If AUS Manipulate Score - Explained
  4. UEFA Euro 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch European Championship
  5. IND Vs USA: Arshdeep Aims To Improve Batting, Training Hard With Rathour Amid T20 World Cup
World News
  1. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  2. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  3. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  4. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  5. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Wife Files Nomination For RS Election
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know