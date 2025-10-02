Mob attacks Manipur Police convoy at Longja village, Chandel district.
Several vehicles, including the additional superintendent’s, sustained damage.
Tensions persist between Meitei and Kuki communities; state under President’s Rule.
A convoy of the Manipur Police was attacked by a mob at Longja village in Chandel district late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.
According to PTI, windshields of several police vehicles, including one belonging to the additional superintendent of Chandel district, were damaged during the incident.
PTI reported that Kuki women stood in front of the convoy, preventing the vehicles from moving forward. Several Kuki organisations have alleged that the police display bias in favour of the Meitei community.
The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have escalated since May 2023. Clashes during this period have resulted in at least 260 deaths and left thousands homeless. Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, with the central government directly administering the state to maintain law and order.
The Meitei, who are mostly concentrated in the Imphal Valley, and Kuki tribes in the hill districts have long-standing disputes over land, political representation, and ethnic identity. These disputes have periodically led to violence, with both communities affected by displacement and property loss.
(With inputs from PTI)