Manipur Bans Land Transfer from Natives to Outsiders, Allows Exception for State Permanent Residents

The Manipur government has made it illegal to register deeds that transfer land from native people to foreigners.
On the provision that the transferee be a state permanent resident, the government has permitted the registration of deeds about the transfer of land from an Indigenous individual to a non-indigenous one.
PTI reported that in a notification issued on Thursday, the Land Resources Department said, "No deed shall be registered for the transfer of land (by gift, sale, or mortgage) from an indigenous person to a non-indigenous person." But there is an exception to the restriction, according to the notification.
It stated that registration might be allowed "if the persons involved in the land transfer (by gift, sale, or mortgage) are permanent residents of the state of Manipur," notwithstanding the prohibition on transfers to non-indigenous persons.
Reportedly, the notification took effect right away.
The deputy commissioner of the relevant district must be contacted by anyone looking to buy land in Manipur.
According to the statement, the DCs have been requested to confirm land purchase applications and forward them to the administrative secretary (Land Resources).
According to PTI, an internal committee of the Land Resources Department will verify each application before presenting it to a panel of officers who are responsible for recommending to the government the grant of permission for the sale deed registration of land, the notification said.
"The recommendation is made under the Manipur Regulation of Sale Deed Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2023," it said.
It also stated that any sale deed involving transactions above Rs 2 lakh must be completed either through account-to-account transfer or by cheque.