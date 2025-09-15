Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

Homes of Kuki leaders in Manipur’s Churachandpur were attacked, raising tensions.
The Kuki National Organisation and other groups signed a Suspension of Operations pact with the Centre to promote stability.
The Kuki-Zo Council denied reopening National Highway 2, warning against crossing into disputed areas to avoid worsening the conflict.
A Kuki leader's home was allegedly set on fire by a crowd, escalating tensions in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.
Authorities reported that on Sunday night, Calvin Aikhenthang, the chairman of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), had his home set on fire. Some Churachandpur residents, however, asserted that the fire was started by a short circuit.
According to PTI, KNO and the Centre have a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement that KNO has signed.
Miscreants also targeted the home of another Kuki leader, Ginza Vualzong, who serves as the spokesperson for the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and the Kuki Zo Council (KZC). However, officials reported that prompt local action prevented the house from being burned down.
On September 4, two well-known Kuki-Zo organisations signed the SoO agreement with the Centre on revised terms and conditions, pledging to protect Manipur's territorial integrity, move designated camps out of dangerous areas, and seek a solution to bring the state long-term peace and stability.
According to officials, peace efforts in the restive state are expected to benefit from the signing of the SoO accord with KNO and the United People's Front (UPF).
PTI reported that on the other hand, the civil society organization Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) decided to open National Highway 2, which runs through Manipur, to allow commuters and essential goods to flow freely.
However, on Monday, the KZC clarified that it has not "declared the reopening of NH-2" and that "no free movement has been permitted on this route." In a statement, the council said: "Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi district to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in maintaining the safety of commuters along NH-2." The KZC asserted that the Centre’s statement had been "misinterpreted" and had caused "unnecessary confusion."
PTI reported that the council said, "As there is still no settlement or agreement to the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, no one from either side should cross into respective areas under any circumstances”.
Warning that Kuki-Zo areas must be respected at all costs, the council said "any violation will only lead to serious consequences and further deterioration of peace and security."