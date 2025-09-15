Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

However, on Monday, the KZC clarified that it has not "declared the reopening of NH-2" and that "no free movement has been permitted on this route." In a statement, the council said: "Our request was only to the people of Kangpokpi district to extend cooperation to the security forces, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in maintaining the safety of commuters along NH-2." The KZC asserted that the Centre’s statement had been "misinterpreted" and had caused "unnecessary confusion."​