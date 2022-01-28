Mizoram's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1,67,725 With 2,064 New Cases

Mizoram on Friday reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day spike since the advent of the pandemic nearly two years ago, taking the tally to 1,67,725, a health department official said.



The state had on Tuesday registered the maximum one-day count of 2,222 fresh coronavirus cases. The death toll remained at 591 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the second consecutive day, he said.



Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 1,435, followed by Mamit at 171 and Lunglei at 137. The daily positivity rate dipped marginally to 27.32 per cent from 27.51 per cent the previous day, he said, adding that the fresh infections were detected from 7,554 sample tests.



At least 325 children were among the newly infected people, he said. Mizoram had on Thursday reported 1,535 new infections.

The northeastern state now has 13,721 active cases, while 1,53,413 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 91.46 per cent.



The state has conducted over 16.53 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far. State immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said more than 7.92 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, with 6.13 lakh of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines.

